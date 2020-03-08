Prabhu Deva's 'Pon Manickavel' release pushed again

The film has been directed by AC Mugil Chellappan.

Flix Kollywood

Prabhu Deva’s 50th film as an actor titled Pon Manickavel has been directed by AC Mugil Chellappan. In the film, Prabhu Deva will be seen playing a police officer for the first time. The teaser and trailer of the film have received a great response from the audience and have even created great expectations from the film.

The film that was supposed to release on February 21 has been postponed due to several reasons and so joined the race to release on the first week of March. However, latest news is that the release has been postponed yet again.

Bankrolled by Nemichand Jhabak and Hitesh Jhabak under their banner Jhabak Movies, D Imman has been roped in to compose music for this flick. This is the first time he is composing music for a Prabhu Deva starrer. KG Venkatesh is the cinematographer for this flick with T Shivanandeeswaran roped in for editing.

Prabhu Deva is busy concentrating on a slew of projects on hands. He has a project titled Oomai Vizhigal, which is the title of the yesteryear hit movie that had Vijayakanth in the lead role.

The first look poster of this was revealed by Dhanush on his social media handle recently. Debutant VS has penned the film and will be wielding the megaphone. The technical crew of Oomai Vizhigal includes Vishnu Ramakrishnan for cinematography, AH Kasif for music, K Aaruchamy for art direction and Satish for stunt direction. Mamta Mohandas has been roped in to play the female lead in this flick.

He also has a Tamil film titled Yung Mung Sung, a comedy-drama directed by MS Arjun. The film is set in the 1980s, we hear. Lakshmi Menon will be seen paired opposite Prabhu Deva in this film.

(Content provided by Digital Native)