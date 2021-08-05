Prabhu Deva’s next with director Santhosh titled 'Poikkal Kuthirai'

The movie also stars actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Raiza Wilson in pivotal roles.

Flix Kollywood

The title and first look poster of actor Prabhu Deva’s next film with director Santhosh P Jayakumar, were released on Wednesday. The movie has been titled Poikkal Kuthirai. The first look features a wounded Prabhu Deva, who is covered in blood and is seen with an artificial limb. He is seen carrying a child on one hand and a large spanner in the other. Sharing the poster, Prabhu Deva wrote: “Here’s the First Look of #PoikkalKuthirai, a gripping story of grit!”

The film also stars actors Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Raiza Wilson in pivotal roles. The cast includes actors Prakash Raj, Samuthirakani and John Kokken. The project is bankrolled under the banners of Darkroom Pictures and Mini Studio. Poikkal Kuthirai has music by Imman. According to reports, the team is likely to wrap up shooting by the end of September and the movie is scheduled to release later this year.

Prabhu Deva, who is a choreographer, actor, director and producer, was last seen in Hindi film Street Dancer 3D. Bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’ Souza under the banners of T-Series and Remo D’ Souza Entertainment, Street Dancer 3D starred Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor, Prabhu Deva and Nora Fatehi in the lead roles.

Prabhu Deva is gearing up for the release of Bagheera. Written and directed by Adhik Ravichandran, the thriller movie co-stars actors Amyra Dastur, Sakshi Agarwal, Janani Iyer and Gopinath Ravi. The project is bankrolled by RV Bharathan under the banner of Bharathan Pictures. Bagheera has music by Ganesan Sekar.

Raiza Wilson, who is best-known for her performance in Pyaar Prema Kaadhal, was last seen in Varmaa. She was part of the supporting cast in the Bala directorial. Varmaa, the remake of Tollywood movie Arjun Reddy, starred actors Dhruv Vikram and Megha Chowdhury in the lead.

Meanwhile, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar was last seen in Chasing, which released on April 16 this year. Written and directed by Veerakumar, who made his directorial debut, the action crime film also starred actors Subbarayan, Bala Saravanan, Imman and Sona Heiden, among others. Varalaxmi was seen as Athira.