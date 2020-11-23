Prabhu Deva has married Mumbai-based physiotherapist, confirms brother

The actor reportedly met Dr Himani at her clinic while undergoing physio treatment when the couple fell in love.

Flix Cinema

Rumours about popular director-choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva getting married have been doing the rounds for a few months now. Reports said he has married Mumbai-based physiotherapist Dr Himani. This has now been confirmed by his brother Raju Sundaram, who is also a well-known choreographer, actor and director. Raju Sundaram told TOI in an interview, “We’re very happy about Prabhu Deva’s wedding.”

The TOI report further says that the wedding took place in May and was a low-key affair with only close family and friends attending to bless the couple. Prabhu Deva reportedly met Dr Himani at her clinic while undergoing physio treatment when the couple fell in love. Prabhu Deva was earlier married to Ramlatha, with whom he has three children. The eldest child died of cancer in 2008 and the couple divorced in 2011.

On the work front, Prabhu Deva is currently busy directing Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The film, which was slated for release on May 22, was postponed due to the COVID-19 lockdown. It stars Salman Khan, Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles.

On the acting font, Prabhu Deva recently inked a deal to star in a Kannada movie that will have Shiva Rajkumar in the lead. Yograj Bhatt will wield the megaphone for this venture. Tentatively titled Kuladalli Keelyavudo, it will be a period action drama. Speaking about the film in an interview to TOI, Yogaraj said, “I’ll take up this project after I complete the shoot of my current film Gaalipata 2 and after Shivarajkumar wraps up his current obligations. Prabhu Deva is delighted to be a part of the project. Both these actors will be showcased in a never seen before avatar in this film, which is set between 1960 and 1970. Also, I’d like to clarify that this is not based on true incidents. The working title of the project is Kuladalli Keelyavudo, but the final title is yet to be decided. The project will be made on a large scale, which makes it one of the big budget films in my career.”

Prabhu Deva also has Bagheera, Oomai Vizhigal and Yung Mung Sung needing his attention. A major portion of Bagheera, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, has been shot already and about 30% still needs to be canned. The team will be moving to Goa for the next schedule. Bagheera has been shot extensively in various locations in Chennai, Cochin, and Sri Lanka so far. The first look of Bagheera was released some months ago and garnered the attention of film buffs as Prabhu Deva sported a bald look with droplets of blood seen on his head. He was wearing glasses with three lenses with each of the lens carrying the reflection of Jungle Book’s Mowgli sitting on Bagheera, a digital clock at 11:11, and a vintage car.

