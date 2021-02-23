Prabhas's 'Salaar' to cast 100 newcomers?

The film's director Prashant Neel recently conducted auditions in Hyderabad and Chennai.

Flix Entertainment

Telugu superstar Prabhas and KGF director Prashanth Neel are collaborating for the first time on an action film titled Salaar. The film was launched last month and the shoot of the first schedule which commenced in Godavarikhani, Telangana was wrapped up recently. The film billed as a 'pan-India project, will feature Shruthi Haasan opposite Prabhas, who will be seen playing a violent character, according to reports.

The makers are now gearing up for the next schedule and according to the source, the film's director Prashant Neel recently conducted auditions in Hyderabad and Chennai and finalised 100 new aspiring actors from them who will be the part of the film.

Prabhas' other projects include the romantic drama Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde and Om Raut's period drama Adipurush. He also announced an untitled project that will co-star Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone.

Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The film is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, Praseedha Uppalapati, and Bhushan Kumar under the banners UV Creations and T-Series. The teaser of the upcoming romantic drama was released on Valentineâ€™s Day along with the film's release date. The film is set to hit the screens on July 30, 2021.

The technical crew of this film includes Manoj Paramahamsa handling the camera with Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao handling the edits. Pooja Hegde has been roped in to play the female lead in this entertainer. An interesting report about this film is that Prabhas will be playing a palm reader, a role that has never been explored by the leading heroes in the Telugu film industry.

Details about the film are strictly under wraps as of now, although it is said to be an epic love story set in Europe. Prabhas also has Om Raut's Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan which went on floors last week in Mumbai. The upcoming film is an adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana which will have a lot of VFX included and will be shot in 3D format.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-series, on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore and It will be dubbed and released in other languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several foreign languages. The makers are eyeing a massive 2022 release.

Salaar director Prashanth Neel is currently busy with KGF Chapter 2 starring Kannada superstar Yash which is currently in the post-production stage.