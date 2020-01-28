Prabhas wraps up third schedule of upcoming film

The film, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, will see Pooja Hegde alongside Prabhas.

Flix Tollywood

Director Radha Krishna Kumar posted an update about his upcoming film which has Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead.

“Wrapped up the 3rd schedule yesterday. The massive sets by production designer Ravinder Reddy were amazingly captured by cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa!! It was a delight to watch our super cool darling Prabhas and ultra cute Pooja Hegde's working chemistry," the director tweeted.

Wrapped up the 3rd schedule yesterday The massive sets by production designer Ravinder reddy were amazing captured by cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa!! It was a delight to watch our super cool darling Prabhas and ultra cute Pooja hedge’s working chemistry January 26, 2020

It may be noted here that the film’s lead star Prabhas underwent a strict weight loss program to shed some weight for his role in it. The film is touted to be a romantic entertainer and the star was required to tone down his physique to suit the role.

The film is being bankrolled jointly by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations. According to the latest reports about this film, we hear that it is a high budget film. Reports suggest that as per the script, the story is set in a European country and plans are on to recreate that location on the outskirts of Hyderabad to save time on travel. Reports are that it will be a multilingual film considering the fact that Prabhas has a pan-Indian appeal.

On the title of this film, we hear that Jaan is working title and the filmmakers will be making an official announcement on the actual title.

Prabhas’ last release was the magnum opus Saaho, which released in August last year. The film was directed by Sujeeth and bankrolled by V Vamshi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati under the banner UV Creations on a budget of Rs 300 crores. While Prabhas played the male lead in this action entertainer, Shraddha Kapoor played his love interest. The technical crew of this film included R Madhi for cranking the camera and A Sreekar Prasad for editing

(Content provided by Digital Native)