Prabhas as Vikramaditya: 'Radhe Shyam' team unveils first look

The reveal was made ahead of Prabhas's birthday on October 23.

The much awaited surprise from the team of Radhe Shyam is here. The team has unveiled Prabhas’s first look as Vikramaditya from the movie starring him and Pooja Hegde. The movie team has released Prabhas’s look as a surprise on the occasion of the star's birthday, which falls on October 23.

Producer UV Creations took to Twitter to make the reveal and tweeted: “The BIG moment has arrived!! Here is introducing Prabhas as Vikramaditya from Radhe Shyam. Starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde.”

Prabhas looks stunning in a blue jacket with goggles. He can be seen sitting on a green coloured vintage car, with 'Prabhas' on the nameplate. Earlier, last week, Prabhas unveiled the first look of Pooja Hegde from the same film. In the poster, Pooja can be seen sporting a retro look, wearing a green dress with a long floral jacket and a scarf around her head. She will be playing a character named Prerna.

Prabhas, who was last seen on screen in the big-budget action-drama Saaho, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming multilingual project, Radhe Shyam, which is set against the backdrop of '70s Europe. The project went on the floors in January earlier this year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up its Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely.

According to reports, the Indian schedule of the film will begin in a specially erected set in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Pooja Hegde will join this schedule along with other key actors. Being made on a lavish budget, the film marks the first time collaboration of Prabhas and filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, best known for helming the Telugu film Jil.

Earlier, director Radha Krishna Kumar said that the film is a classic tale of two timeless lovers set in 1970s Europe. An interesting update is that Prabhas will be playing a palm-reader, a role that has never been explored by the leading heroes in the Telugu film industry.

Award-winning art director Sabu Cyril is in charge of the sets, for which a major portion of the budget has been allocated. Justin Prabhakaran is said to be composing the music.

