Prabhas unveils Pooja Hedge's look from upcoming film 'Radhe Shyam'

The actor's character has been named Prerna.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood star Prabhas unveiled the first look of Pooja Hegde from his next film Radhe Shyam. Sharing the poster Prabhas captioned it stating, "Wishing our Prerana @hegdepooja, a very Happy Birthday! @director_radhaa @uvcreationsofficial @tseriesfilms #GopiKrishnaFilms #KrishnamRaju #BhushanKumar #VamsiReddy @uppalapatipramod @praseedhauppalapati #AAFilms @radheshyamfilm #RadheShyam."

In the poster, Pooja can be seen sporting a retro look, wearing green dress with a long floral jacket and a scarf around her head. She will be playing the character named Prerna.

The project went on the floors in January earlier this year and amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up its Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. The team is currently camped in Italy to wrap up the balance portions of the film.

The first look poster of the film was released recently featuring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde with the ancient city of Rome in the backdrop. The film also features an ensemble cast including Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sasha Chettri and Sathya in supporting roles.

Being made on a lavish budget, the film marks the debut collaboration of Prabhas and filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, best known for helming Telugu film Jil. The film is being bankrolled jointly by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations while Chandrasekar Yeleti has penned the story. The film is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, with plans on to release it next year.

Earlier, director Radha Krishna Kumar pointed out that it is a classic tale of two timeless lovers set in the twilights of 1970â€™s Europe. An interesting update is that Prabhas will be playing a palm-reader, a role that has never been explored by the leading heroes in the Telugu film industry.

Amit Trivedi has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick. Award-winning art director Sabu Cyril is in charge of the sets, for which a major portion of the budget has been allocated.

Pooja Hedge was last seen in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo in which she donned the role of an entrepreneur Amulya who falls in love with her colleague Bantu. The film was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika and Hassine Creations respectively. The technical crew of this film included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing. Ala Vaikuntapurramulo was not only a hit in the Telugu speaking states but in Kerala as well where it tasted a big box office success.

(Content provided by Digital Native)