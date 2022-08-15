Prabhas starrer Salaar to release in September 2023

Salaar, also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran, will be released in five languages next year.

The release date of Prabhasâ€™s much-anticipated next, the action-adventure film called Salaar, was announced on Monday, August 15, on the occasion of Indiaâ€™s 75th Independence Day. The movie is slated to be released worldwide in theatres on September 28, 2023, the makers announced.

Directed by Prashanth Neel of the KGF film franchise fame, the movie is produced by Vijay Kiragandur. Production house Hombale Films shared the film's release date and a new poster of the Baahubali star on the occasion of Independence Day.

"'REBEL'LING WORLDWIDE ON SEP 28, 2023. #Salaar #TheEraOfSalaarBegins #Prabhas @prashanth_neel @VKiragandur @hombalefilms @shrutihaasan @PrithviOfficial @IamJagguBhai @sriyareddy @bhuvangowda84 @RaviBasrur @shivakumarart @anbariv @SalaarTheSaga," read the tweet shared by the banner.

Billed as a "high-voltage actioner", Salaar has been shot in India and in countries across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The pan-India film will be released in five languages. It also stars Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran along with Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao, and Sriya Reddy in key roles.

Prabhas also has Nag Ashwin's multilingual sci-fi film Project K, co-starring Deepika Padukone in the pipeline. Project K will be released in October 2023 or January 2024, according to producer Ashwini Dutt.

Prabhas also has Om Raut's screen adaptation of the epic Ramayana Adipurush in the pipeline. The Darling actor will also act under Sandeep Reddy Vanga in a movie titled Spirit.