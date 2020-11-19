Prabhas-starrer 'Adipurush’ to release in August 2022

Directed by Om Raut, the mythological film stars Prabhas alongside Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan.

In good news for Prabhas fans, Adipurush, the much-anticipated mythological film directed by Om Raut, finally has a release date. Adipurush, which stars Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles, will release on August 11, 2022, the director announced on Thursday morning. Director Om Raut had on Wednesday night had revealed the official logo of the movie and said that a formal announcement related to the film would be made on Thursday morning at 7.11 am, as has been the trend before.

Om Raut’s Adipurush is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana, where Prabhas plays the character of Rama and Saif plays Lankesh (Ravana). Adipurush has been planned as a pan-Indian film which will be released in five languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Adipurush is directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji-The Unsung Warrior fame. The film is likely to go into production in 2021.

In September, the first look of Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh had been revealed by the director. “7000 years ago existed the world's most intelligent demon!” the caption with the poster had said. In August, Prabhas’s first look was revealed, showing Prabhas with long hair.

On working with Om Raut and essaying the role of Rama, Prabhas had earlier said, "Every role and every character comes with its own challenges, but portraying a character like this comes with tremendous responsibility and pride. I am very excited to portray this character of our epic, especially the way Om has designed it. I am sure the youth of our country will shower all their love on our film.”

Saif Ali Khan had shared that he was very excited to work with Om Raut and ‘mighty’ Prabhas.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Omi dada again! He has a grand vision and the technical knowledge to really pull it off. He has taken me beyond the cutting edge of our cinema in the way he shot Tanhaji and this time he is taking us all further!” Saif had earlier said.

On working with Baahubali hero Prabhas, he added: "It's a phenomenal project and I'm super thrilled to be a part of it! I look forward to clashing swords with the mighty Prabhas and to play a role that is electrifying and demonic."

Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-series. This film will be Prabhas's third with producer Bhushan Kumar after Saaho and Radhe Shyam.

Director Om Raut had earlier said, “I am grateful to Prabhas for accepting the part and my vision and Bhushan ji for his unconditional support to realise my dream project. We embark on this journey with tremendous passion and pride and promise our audience an experience like never before.”