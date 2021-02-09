Prabhas, Shruti Haasan wrap up first schedule of 'Salaar'

The film is being directed by 'KGF' fame Prasnath Neel.

Flix Tollywood

Ace cinematographer Bhuvan Gowda, announced that the first schedule of Prabhas starrer Salaar, directed by KGF fame Prasnath Neel has been completed. Bhuvan took to his Twitter and shared a BTS picture from the sets of the film. In the caption, he wrote, ''Climbing a mountain. #SALAAR end of 1st schedule.''

The film was officially announced in December 2020 in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony and 'Rocking Star’ Yash graced the occasion as the chief guest. The shoot of the first schedule recently commenced in Godavarikhani, Telangana. Prabhas and the film's female lead Shruti Haasan were a part of the first schedule.

While a few stills and videos from the sets of the film are said to be leaked online and this revealed Prabhas' look from the film. In the leaked still Prabhas is seen dressed as a mechanic in khaki pants with a belt and tee.

Recently the makers of the film roped in Shruti Haasan as the film's female lead. The announcement was made on her birthday and Prabhas welcomed her on board. In an interview with Times of India, Shruti Haasan has opened about bagging the big ticked and acting opposite Prabhas where she said, “I’m super excited to be a part of this project. It’s a great team and I’m looking forward to working with Prabhas as well. As always, what drew me to the role was the character I get to portray. Her flow in the larger narrative is interesting and I’m excited to bring her to life.”

The film is going to be an action saga and it will be produced by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur.

The actor was last seen in the 2019 action-thriller Saaho, in which he co-starred with Shraddha Kapoor. Other than Salaar, the star will be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's next. Tipped to be a pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project, the makers roped in Bollywood super star Amitab Bachan for an important role.

Prabhas has also Radha Krishna Kumar's Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde in the line-up. The film which was wrapped up recently is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, Praseedha Uppalapati, and Bhushan Kumar under the banners UV Creations and T-Series.

Prabhas will also feature in Om Raut's Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan which went on floors last week in Mumbai. The upcoming film is an adaptation of the Indian epic, Ramayana. The film will have a lot of VFX included and will be shot in 3D format. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-series, on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore. It will be dubbed and released in other languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and several foreign languages. The makers are eyeing a massive 2022 release.

(Content provided by Digital Native)