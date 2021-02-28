Prabhasâ€™s â€˜Salaarâ€™ release date out

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the action saga will star Shruti Haasan as the female lead.

Prabhasâ€™s upcoming film Salaar will release in theatres on April 14, 2022. The release date was announced on Sunday. Directed by Prashanth Neel, who shot to fame with KGF, the film stars Shruti Haasan as the female lead. The first schedule of shooting for the film was wrapped up a few days ago.

Salaar brings together Prashanth Neel and Prabhas, who have been part of two of the biggest pan-India hit films from south India â€” the Baahubali series and KGF. Prashanth Neel has also directed KGF:2, which is set to release on July 16 this year.

The makers of Salaar also released a new poster of Prabhas from the film.

Salaar is an action saga produced by KGF producer Vijay Kiragandur, with Prabhas playing the titular character. The film was officially launched in December 2020 in Hyderabad with a puja ceremony, at which KGF star Yash was present as the chief guest. The shoot of the first schedule recently commenced in Godavarikhani, Telangana, which both Prabhas and Shruti Haasan were part of.

Earlier in February, a team of people working on Salaar met with a road accident near Godavarikhani. The team was on their way to their hotel after finishing the shoot for the day when their van collided with a truck. Those who suffered injuries were treated at a nearby hospital.

In an interview with the Times of India, Shruti Haasan spoke about getting the role in the massive film. She said she was drawn to her character, and that the characterâ€™s flow in the larger narrative is interesting.

Prabhas was last seen in the 2019 action-thriller Saaho, which co-starred Shraddha Kapoor. His next film to release will be the romance drama Radhe Shyam with Pooja Hegde, which will hit theatres on July 30. He will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwinâ€™s next, which will also star Amitabh Bachchan in an important role. Shruti Haasan was recently seen in the Telugu film Krack along with Ravi Teja, and in xLife, a short film directed by Nag Ashwin which was part of the Netflix Telugu anthology Pitta Kathalu.