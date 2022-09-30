Prabhas reveals his first look from Adipurush

Flix Cinema

Actor Prabhas on Friday shared his first look as Lord Ram from the multilingual period drama Adipurush, directed by Om Raut. The movie would be released in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil and Kannada. Prabhas shared a glimpse into the world of Adipurush, via social media. Adipurush is a big-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana.

While sharing the first look poster, the Baahubali actor wrote, Aarambh, as the caption. In the first look poster, Prabhas is seen muscular, dressed in armour as Ram, aiming his arrow at the sky as lightning strikes and thundering waves splash the shore. The movie is also set to release its teaser on October 2, on Sunday. The 42-year-old actor invited fans for the on-ground release of the poster and teaser of the movie in Ayodhya, the birthplace of Ram.

The actor wrote, "Join us as we embark on a magical journey on the Sarayu River Bank in Ayodhya, UP. #AdipurushInAyodhya. Unveil the first poster and teaser of our film with us on Oct 2 at 7:11 PM!" Adipurush also features Saif Ali Khan in the role of the antagonist, Lankesh. And stars Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh as well in significant roles. The director Om Raut is known for his 2020 film, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

Adipurush, which is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles. The movie is slated to be released in theatres on January 12, 2023 in IMAX and 3D.

Prabhas shot to national fame, with the SS Rajamouli directorial, Baahubali, The Beginning and Baahubali, The Conclusion. After which, the actor is busy with back to back pan-india projects. Prabhas is now locked for three more pan-India projects. Prabhas was last seen in a romantic period drama, Radhe Shyam, set in Europe.

With PTI inputs