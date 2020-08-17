Prabhas to resume shoot of upcoming multilingual 'Radhe Shyam' from September

The project was officially launched a year ago at a ceremony in Hyderabad.

Prabhas, who was last seen on screen in big-budget action-drama Saaho, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming multilingual project, Radhe Shyam, which is set against the backdrop of 70s Europe. The project was officially launched a year ago at a ceremony in Hyderabad. To be predominantly shot abroad, the film was supposed to start rolling from November 2018 but had to be postponed due to Saaho, which couldn’t be wrapped up as planned on time. Being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the film stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady. Prabhas will be seen playing a palm reader.

The project went on the floors in January earlier this year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up its Georgian schedule in March and returned to India safely. “One more schedule done!! I thank the Georgian team for helping us finish a kick-ass schedule!! Lovely people you are,” Radha Krishna had tweeted.

March 17, 2020

The latest update is that the project will resume shooting from September. According to reports, the Indian schedule of the film will begin in a specially erected set in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Pooja Hegde will join this schedule along with other key actors. Being made on a lavish budget, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, best known for helming Telugu film Jil.

Apparently, the plan is to complete Radhe Shyam in the next 3-4 months as Prabhas will soon move on to his other commitments. Talking about the project, Radha Krishna had said a few months ago: “At the moment, all I can say is that it’s going to be a love story which will be shot on a lavish scale. We’ve finalised Europe where most of the shooting will happen.” The film is being jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens during the summer of 2021.

The first look poster of the film was released recently featuring Prabhas and the film’s female lead, Pooja Hegde, in a romantic pose with the ancient city of Rome in the backdrop.The film also features an ensemble cast including the likes of Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Sachin Khedekar, Murli Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sasha Chettri and Sathya in supporting roles.

Meanwhile, Prabhas recently signed a new project with Mahanati director Nag Ashwin. Tipped to be a pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project, Deepika Padukone has been roped in as the leading lady, making her Telugu debut. In February, the project was officially announced via a special video which was released on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of Vyjayanthi Films. Calling it an epic project, the makers had said they take pride in collaborating with Prabhas. Other details of the project are yet to be officially revealed.

Recent reports also indicate that Prabhas might join hands with producer Bhushan Kumar for a multi-lingual mega-budget project next year. An official announcement regarding this project is yet to be made but sources have confirmed that the project has already been given a nod by Prabhas.

