Prabhas requests Project K makers to postpone shoot after Deepika’s health scare

Prabhas requested the makers of ‘Project K’ to postpone the shoot by a week after actor Deepika Padukone was briefly admitted to a private hospital in Hyderabad on June 14.

Flix Cinema

After actor Deepika Padukone was rushed to a hospital in Hyderabad when she felt restless on the sets during the shoot of her upcoming film Project K with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, actor Prabhas has reportedly requested the makers to postpone the shoot by a week. As per India Today’s report, Deepika recovered shortly after being admitted and has been discharged too. Deepika and Prabhas were set to shoot an important scene but Prabhas has requested the makers of the film to postpone the shoot. Deepika is currently in Hyderabad for the shoot of Project K.

Deepika and Prabhas have teamed up for the first time for Project K. The cast also includes actor Amitabh Bachchan in an important role. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, the film went on floors in July last year. Sharing the announcement, Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house bankrolling the project, had tweeted: “It begins... On the special day of #GuruPurnima, We start with the guru of Indian cinema. Clap by our #Prabhas. #ProjectK @SrBachchan @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms.” Actor Prabhas too shared the same photo on Facebook and wrote, "On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema! it now begins!! #ProjectK (sic)."

Touted to be a sci-fi film, the film is expected to hit the big screens next year and is also likely to be a multilingual project. Nag Ashwin’s last directorial venture was the award-winning film Mahanathi, featuring Keerthy Suresh in the titular role. The director has reportedly been working on Project K’s pre-production for almost a year.

Prabhas is gearing up for the release of his next Adipurush and Salaar. Adipurush stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the lead roles. An adaptation of Hindu epic Ramayana, the film is helmed by filmmaker Om Raut. Salaar on the other hand, is directed by KGF fame Prashanth Neel, and co-stars actor Sruthi Haasan in the lead.

Meanwhile, Deepika has Pathaan with actor Shah Rukh Khan in the pipeline. Amitabh Bachchan will be next seen in Brahmastra and Good Bye.