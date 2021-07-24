Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan begin shooting for upcoming film with Nag Ashwin

Vyjayanthi Movies posted a picture of Prabhas holding the clapboard for the first shot to announce the news.

Actors Pabhas and Amitabh Bachchan are all set to commence shooting for their upcoming film with director Nag Ashwin. The makers of the movie announced that the movie went on floors on Saturday, July 24. The image shared by the makers features Prabhas, holding the clapboard for the first shot. The production house also noted that the shooting commenced on July 24, marking the occasion of Guru Purnima.

Sharing the news with fans, Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house bankrolling the project, wrote: “It begins... On the special day of #GuruPurnima, We start with the guru of Indian cinema. Clap by our #Prabhas. #ProjectK @SrBachchan @deepikapadukone @nagashwin7 @VyjayanthiFilms.” Actor Prabhas too shared the same photo on Facebook and wrote, "On this #GuruPurnima, it is an honour for me to Clap for the Guru of Indian cinema! it now begins!! #ProjectK (sic)."

Touted to be a sci-fi film, the Nag Ashwin directorial stars actor Deepika Padukone as the female lead. On July 23, Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to inform fans that the movie will be going on floors on July 24. “T 3975 - .. travelled .. and the mahurat of first day tomorrow .. a new film a new beginning , a new environ .. 'NEW' never fades .. it grows exponentially,” Amitabh Bachchan observed in his tweet. The working title of the film is Project K.

T 3975 - .. travelled .. and the mahurat of first day tomorrow .. a new film a new beginning , a new environ ..

'NEW' never fades .. it grows exponentially — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 23, 2021

Nag Ashwin’s last directorial venture was the award-winning film Mahanathi, starring Keerthy Suresh in the titular role. The director has reportedly been working on Project K’s pre-production for almost a year, and the project is being made on a massive scale. It is likely to be a multilingual film.

Actor Prabhas is currently working on the upcoming period romantic-drama Radhe Shyam, co-starring Pooja Hegde. He will also be seen in the upcoming mythological period film Adipurush, which also stars actors Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh. The Om Raut directorial is likely to hit the big screens in the year 2022.