Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' team ropes in two Bollywood composers

The excitement surrounding Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer Radhe Shyam is at high and the makers are leaving no stone to build the hype around the movie. Directed by KK Radha Krishna Kumar, the teaser of the movie is all set to be released on February 14, on the eve of Valentine's Day. The makers have now released a new update about the film.



The makers have roped in two acclaimed music composers Mithoon and Manan Bhardwaj to compose the songs for the Hindi version of the film, while Justin Prabhakaran who was roped in last year will be composing songs for the southern versions.



In an official statement, the makers said, "For the Hindi songs of the film, Mithoon will be composing two songs for the movie and Manan Bhardwaj will compose one track. Apart from them, Hindi musical industry's bigwigs like Kumaar and Manoj Munthasir will be working on the lyrics of the songs. For the Telugu songs, Justin Prabhakar is entrusted as the music director, with the lyrics being written by Krishna Kanth."



The project went on the floors in January last year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up one schedule in the US in March and returned to India safely. Being made on a lavish budget, the film marks the maiden collaboration of Prabhas and filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, best known for helming Telugu film Jil.



The film is suggested to be an epic love story set in Europe. Apart from Prabhas and Pooja, the film also features Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Priyadarshi, Murali Sharma, Sasha Chettri, and Kunaal Roy Kapur among others, and will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is being jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens during the summer of 2021.



Prabhas has his hands full with Om Raul's Adipurush, KGF director Prashanth Neel's Salaar and Mahanati director Nag Ashwin's new film with Deepika Padukone.



Meanwhile, the Salaar team recently completed shooting for the first schedule. The film's cinematographer Bhuvan took to his Twitter and shared a 'behind the scenes' picture from the sets of the film. In the caption, he wrote, ''Climbing a mountain. #SALAAR end of 1st schedule (sic).''