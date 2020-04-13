Prabhas gets 1 million mentions on Instagram, fans celebrate

Prabhas joined Instagram last year on April 14 and presently has 4.3 million followers.

Though Tollywood star Prabhas has no releases in the next few months, the actor was trending on Twitter on Monday as his elated fans celebrated a unique 'achievement'. Prabhas has 1 million mentions on Instagram!

No other Tollywood actor, including superstars Mahesh Babu, Pawan Kalyan, Jr NTR and Ram Chara, has attained this unique status.

Celebrating the feat, the Baahubali starâ€™s fans flooded the microblogging site with the hashtag #MillionInstaPostOnPrabhas.

Prabhas joined Instagram last year on April 14, just ahead of his film, Saahoâ€™s release. In fact, within a couple of days of joining Instagram, he had an overwhelming number of followers, despite his account not being verified at the time.

Though the actor is inactive and rarely uses Instagram, that too mostly for movie promotions, he has amassed 4.3 million followers. However, he is slightly behind Mahesh Babu, who has 4.4 million followers.

The actor was last seen on screen in August 2019. Saaho which was an action-thriller starring Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor, had a pan-India release. The film released in four languages--Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam--simultaneously.

The high-budget film which created a lot of buzz with its teaser, trailer, songs and promotions, unfortunately couldnâ€™t meet the expectations of the audience or the critics.

Earlier this year, the actor resumed shooting for his upcoming film Jaan. The film is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar of Jil fame. Besides, another project which his fans are excited about is his film with director Nag Ashwin of Mahanati fame. This news was confirmed by Nag Ashwin on Instagram. The film is being produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, who produced Mahanati as well. The shooting of this film will begin in 2021. Further details about this project including its title are yet to be announced officially.