Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan’s Adipurush to hit the big screens in 2023

The Om Raut directorial also stars actors Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh.

Filmmaker Om Raut's magnum opus Adipurush will arrive in theatres in 3D on January 12, 2023, the makers announced on Tuesday, March 1. The multilingual period saga, which is being touted as a film celebrating the victory of good over evil, is an on-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. It features Prabhas as Lord Ram and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. The film was previously scheduled to be released on August 11, 2022.

On the occasion of Maha Shivratri, the team announced the new release date of Adipurush via social media.“#Adipurush Worldwide Theatrical Release in 3D on 12th Jan 2023 (sic),” Prabhas wrote on Instagram. Also starring Kriti Sanon and Sunny Singh, Adipurush is Raut's follow-up project to his 2020 blockbuster movie Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Adipurush is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-series, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles.

Speaking about playing Sita in Adipurush, Kriti Sanon told PTI, "We have to obviously stay within a certain boundary and realise the weightage and the responsibility that come with the character that you are playing. Thankfully, I am in the hands of a brilliant director, someone who has done all the research on the subject and on all characters." Speaking further about the filmmaker, she said, “I know he has written the film and the character so beautifully. He guides everyone so well, that I don't see anything going wrong. When you do something with all purity and honesty, it shows on screen. I hope people feel it has been done well.”

Adipurush will also be dubbed in Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. Kharthik Palani has been roped in as the cinematographer while Ashish Mhatre and Apurva Motiwale are on board as editors. Prabhas is also currently working on Prashanth Neel directorial Salaar, which co-stars actor Sruthi Haasan in the lead.