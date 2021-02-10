Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s 'Radhe Shyam' teaser release date announced

Pooja Hegde recently shared on social media that she has completed dubbing her portion of the ‘Radhe Shyam’ teaser.

The teaser of the upcoming Telugu romantic drama Radhe Shyam, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hedge will be unveiled on February 14 on the occasion of Valentine's Day. Currently, the team is working on the teaser, and Pooja Hegde has wrapped up dubbing for the same. The actor shared a picture of her in the dubbing studio on social media. She wrote, “Early morning dub for our teaser..14th Feb, here we come.”

Radhe Shyam is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, best known for helming the Telugu film Jil. The project went on the floors in January, earlier this year. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the team successfully wrapped up the Georgian schedule in March 2020 and returned to India safely. The shooting of Radhe Shyam was halted due to the outbreak of the pandemic and resumed in Hyderabad last year. The final schedule of the film recently went underway, at the expensive sets erected at Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. Pooja Hegde has finished shooting for her portions of Radhe Shyam.

The film is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, Praseedha Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under the banners UV Creations and T-Series. Radhe Shyam also stars Bhagyashree, Murali Sharma, Krishnam Raju, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan and others. The technical crew of this film includes Manoj Paramahamsa to handle the camera with Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao handling the edits, and has Justine Prabhakaran’s music. The film is expected to hit the theatres in April 2021 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam languages simultaneously.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming Most Eligible Bachelor, starring Akhil Akkineni and directed by Bommarilu Bhaskar. The film also stars Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jaya Prakash, Pragathi, Amit TiwarI, Eesha Rebba and others in the supporting cast. Gopi Sundar is composing the tunes for this film, with Pradeesh Varma handling the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh doing the edits.

On the other hand, Prabhas had recently completed shooting for the first schedule of his next, Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame. The film's cinematographer Bhuvan took to Twitter to share a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of the film. In the caption, he wrote, ''Climbing a mountain. #SALAAR end of 1st schedule.''

The film was officially announced in December 2020 in Hyderabad with a pooja ceremony, which was attended by KGF star Yash as the guest of honour. The shoot of Salaar’s first schedule recently commenced in Godavarikhani, Telangana. Prabhas and the film's leading lady Shruti Haasan were a part of the first schedule.

Prabhas will also feature in Om Raut's Adipurush, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, which went on floors last week in Mumbai. The upcoming film is an adaptation of the Indian epic Ramayana, which will have a lot of VFX sequences and will be shot in 3D. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar under T-Series, on a whopping budget of Rs 400 crore. Adipurush will be dubbed and released in other languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several foreign languages as wekk. The makers are eyeing a massive 2022 release.

Prabhas will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin's next. Tipped to be a pan-Indian multilingual science-fiction project, the makers recently roped in Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan for an important role.

