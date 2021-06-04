Prabhas and Jr NTR wish ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel for birthday

Prashanth Neel has teamed up with Prabhas for the upcoming movie ‘Salaar' and has also signed a new project with Jr NTR.

Flix Sandalwood

Filmmaker Prashanth Neel, who rose to fame with his directorial venture KGF: Chapter 1, is celebrating his 41st birthday on Friday, June 4. Multiple celebrities from the film fraternity have taken to Twitter to convey their wishes to the director. Tollywood stars Prabhas and Jr NTR too extended their birthday wishes to Prashanth Neel. Prabhas is currently working with the filmmaker for the upcoming movie Salaar, while Jr NTR has signed a new project with Prashanth recently.

Sharing a photo of the Ugramm director, Prabhas wrote, “Happy Birthday @prashanthneel. Have a beautiful day (sic).” Addressing him as brother, actor Jr NTR wrote, “Happy Birthday brother @prashanth_neel.Be as awesome as always. Can't wait to join forces. God Bless! (sic).” Other members from the film fraternity, fans and friends also showered the director with birthday wishes on social media.

Prashanth Neel is currently working on the much anticipated movie KGF: Chapter 2, which is the sequel to KGF: Chapter 1. The period action-drama film KGF 2 stars actors Yash as Rocky and Srinidhi Shetty as Reena Desai. Bankrolled by Hombale Films, the movie also features an ensemble cast that includes actors Sanjay Dutt, Anant Nag, Achyuth Kumar, Malavika Avinash, Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, TS Nagabharana, Vasishta N Simha and B Suresha among others. Raveena Tandon has been roped in to play Ramika Sen, the Prime Minister of India, while Easwari Rao is also on board for a crucial role. The movie is set to hit the big screens on July 16 this year.

Prashanth Neel is teaming up with the highest-grossing Tollywood actors following the massive success of the KGF: Chapter 1. On the occasion of Tarak’s birthday, Prashanth Neel announced that the duo will be teaming up for a new project. Tentatively titled NTR 31, the project is produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Sharing the news on Jr NTR’s 38th birthday, Prashanth wrote, ''The only soil that is worth remembering is the one soaked in blood!! Can’t wait to make this one with the one and only force @tarak9999 #NTR31 it is!! Wishing you a safe birthday brother. Wishing for a successful collaboration @MythriOfficial@ NTRArtsOfficial. #HappyBirthdayNTR.''

Meanwhile, Prabhas starrer Salaar is currently slated for theatrical release on April 14 next year.