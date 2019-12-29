‘Powerhouse of service and spirituality’: Tributes pour in for Pejawar seer

Death

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, who was in Udupi since Saturday arrived in the mutt premises shortly after the news of the seer’s demise was announced.

Tributes and condolences poured in from all corners of Karnataka and other parts of the country on Sunday after news of the death of 88-year-old Vishwesha Theertha Swami, the revered seer of Udupi’s Pejawar Mutt.

Political leaders cutting across parties mourned his death and called him a guiding light.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter condoled the seer’s death and called him a powerhouse of service and spirituality,

said, ”I consider myself blessed to have got many opportunities to learn from Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji. Our recent meeting, on the pious day of Guru Purnima was also a memorable one. His impeccable knowledge always stood out. My thoughts are with his countless followers.”.

He added, “Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti..”

Sri Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji of the Sri Pejawara Matha, Udupi will remain in the hearts and minds of lakhs of people for whom he was always a guiding light. A powerhouse of service and spirituality, he continuously worked for a more just and compassionate society. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/ReVDvcUD6F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 29, 2019

The seer was declared dead on Sunday morning, nine days after he was admitted to the Kasturba Medical Hospital in Mangaluru. Shri Vishvesha Theertha Swami was born in 1931 at Ramakunja in Puttur and was named Venkatrama by his parents Narayanacharya and Kamalamma, before he took up sanyasa. He was ordained into sanyasa at the age of 8 in 1938. His guru was Sri Vidyamanya Tirtharu of Sri Bhandarkeri Mutt.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who has been in Udupi since Saturday, arrived at the mutt premises shortly after the news of his demise was announced.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Chief Minister stated that in his death, the Hindu religion has lost a guide.

“His contribution to the upliftment of Hindu dharma is immortal. It is saddening that he did not live to witness the construction of Ramamandir in Ayodhya,” the CM said. “May his soul attain moksha. I pray to Lord Krishna to give his disciples and his followers the strength to bear the loss,” the CM added

Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda also expressed his shock over his demise. He said the seer was a model to follow for speaking against the inequalities in society and he prayed to give strength to all his devotees who are grieving over his demise.

ಉಡುಪಿ ಪೇಜಾವರ ಮಠದ ಶ್ರೀ ವಿಶ್ವೇಶತೀರ್ಥ ಶ್ರೀಗಳು ಕೃಷ್ಣೈಕ್ಯರಾದರು ಎಂಬ ವಿಷಯ ತೀವ್ರ ಆಘಾತವನ್ನುಂಟುಮಾಡಿದೆ. ಸಮಾಜದ ಅಸಮಾನತೆಗಳ ವಿರುದ್ಧ ಧ್ವನಿಯಾಗಿದ್ದ ಶ್ರೀಗಳ ಚಿಂತನೆಗಳು ನಮ್ಮೆಲ್ಲರಿಗೂ ಮಾದರಿ.

ಶ್ರೀಗಳ ಭಕ್ತವೃಂದಕ್ಕೆ ಈ ದುಃಖ ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಭಗವಂತ ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. pic.twitter.com/oo9qDCDqdZ — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) December 29, 2019

Former Chief Minister Siddarmaiah stated that he was a reformer in Hinduism who was progressive, who was open to new ideas, and was loved by all.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy said the country is poorer now with his demise and the seer was a guiding light for the society.

Former IPS officer K Annamalai said, “Poojiya Pejawar Swamiji is a gentle saint and generations to come will scarcely believe a ‘being’ like him walked on this earth. Visited him in Manipal hospital a few days back. Was an honour to know him, take his guidance and importantly being a devotee to him!.”

Poojiya Pejawar Swamiji is a gentle saint and generations to come will scarcely believe a ‘being’ like him walked on this earth. Visited him in Manipal hospital a few days back. Was an honour to know him, take his guidance and importantly being a devotee to him! pic.twitter.com/Ob9oJaquQJ — K.Annamalai (@annamalai_k) December 29, 2019

Udupi-Chikkamagaluru MP Shobha Karandlaje remembered him as the guiding force behind the Ram Mandir movement and said that he dedicated his whole life for the Hindu Samaj.