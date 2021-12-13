‘Powerful films can bring enormous change’: Shankar praises Suriya’s Jai Bhim

Helmed by filmmaker TJ Gnanavel, ‘Jai Bhim’, starring Suriya, Prakash Raj and Rajisha Vijayan, is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Flix Kollywood

Director Shankar took to social media recently to heap praises on actor Suriya’s latest outing, the critically acclaimed film Jai Bhim. The Enthiran director called the film “a voice for the voiceless”. He not only applauded Suriya for his performance by calling it ‘commendable,‘ Shankar also wrote that Suriya’s compassion towards society is laudable.

“#JaiBhim A Voice for the Voiceless. Director’s detailing &realistic approach was nerve-racking &commendable. Beyond the film & his impactful acting, @Suriya_offl‘s compassion towards society is really laudable. It’s been proven again, that powerful films can bring enormous change (sic),” the tweet posted by Shankar on December 10 read.

Helmed by filmmaker TJ Gnanavel, the film is currently streaming on over-the-top (OTT) platform Amazon Prime Video. The film opened to critical acclaim and positive responses from audiences. However, it courted controversy after the Vanniyar Sangam sent legal notices to the team of Jai Bhim over the film’s alleged portrayal of the community. However, many members from the film fraternity extended their support to team Jai Bhim. Responding to the criticism in a press statement, Suriya revealed that no one from the Jai Bhim team had any intention of hurting any single individual or a particular community.

Jai Bhim is based on a pro-bono legal case fought by retired Madras High Court judge Justice K Chandru in 1993 when he was an advocate. Justice K Chandru, who is known for some of his landmark judgements, has disposed of over 96,000 cases. The film is based on real-life incidents and revolves around the story of a couple from the Irular tribe. It is inspired from the real-life story of Parvati Ammal, who fought for her husband Rajakannu and sought justice after he was killed in police custody. The cast of the movie also includes Prakash Raj, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan Rao Ramesh and Lijo Mol Jose, among others, in pivotal roles.

