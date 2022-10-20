Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has announced power cuts in parts of Bengaluru over the next two days due to works undertaken by the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Planned power cuts will be witnessed in parts of the city on October 21 and 22. The power cuts are scheduled to happen for five hours, between 10 am and 3 pm. On Friday, October 21, the divisions affected are Ramanagara, Whitefield, Additional East Shivajinagar division, and Tiptur.
October 21, Friday
Hennur Bande, Samudrika enclave, Grace garden, Christ Jayanthi college, K Narayanapura, Bilishivale, Asha township, Aishwarya L/O, Maruthi Township, Nagaragiri township, K Narayanapura cross, BDS garden, Kothnoor, Patel Ramaiah L/O, Anjanappa L/o, CSI Gate, Byrathi Cross, Byrathi Village, Evergreen L/O Kanakashree L/O, Geddalahalli, Blessing garden, Mantri Apartment, Heremath L/O, Trinity Fortune, Mycle School, BHK Industries, Janakiram L/O, Vaddarapalya, Anugraha L/O, Cauvery L/O, Atma Vidhya Nagar Byrathi Village, KRC, Doddagubbi Cross, Kuvempu L/O, Sangam Enclave, Byrathi Bande, Nakshatra L/O, Thimme Gowda L/O, Andra Colony, Manjunath Nagar, Horamavu BBMP, Agara Grama, Patalamma Temple, AKR School new Millenium School, Lakkamma L/O, Prakash Garden, Christian College road and surrounding areas.
October 22, Saturday
KIADB 1st phase industrial area