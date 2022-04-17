Power cut in Bengaluru’s Whitefield from April 17 to 21: Details

Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) will be carrying out cabling work over the next few days.

Over the next few days, Bengaluru’s Whitefield area may witness power cuts week from April 16 to April 21, as the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) will be carrying out cabling work. The power supply will be affected on the following dates in the following areas:

April 17: There will be an interruption in power supply between 10 am to 5.30 pm in Prashanth Layout, Upkar Layout, Prithvi Layout, Swami Vivekananda Road, Whitefield Main road, ECC Road, Sai layout, Ambedkar Nagar, Bhyrappalayout, Adarsha Farm Medows, Borewell Road, and Outer Circle.



April 18: There will be a power cut between 10 am to 5 pm in Ballagere road, Varthur main road, Halasalli road, Halasalli cross, and Varthur surrounding areas



April 19: Areas like Gunjur, Gunjur Hosahalli, Gunjur main road, and Krupanidhi college road will face power cuts between 10 am to 5 pm.



April 20: Power supply may be affected in Channasadra, FCI Gowdon, Safal, VSR layout, Koraluru, Thimmashettihalli, Bodhakakanahalli, Hosahalli, Soukya road, and Hemandanahalli between 10 am to 5 pm



April 21: Prashanth Layout. Upkar Layout, Prithvi Layout, Swami Vivekananda Road, Whitefield Main road, ECC Road may face power cuts between 10 am to 5 pm.

“There will be power supply interruption as there is a Line Clear availed by BESCOM to carry out Overhead to UG cable work,” BESCOM said in a press release. Whitefield is known for its tech parks and many employees living in the vicinity may be affected as many are still working from home as COVID-19 curbs have not been lifted fully. Bengaluru is also in the midst of the summer though thundershowers over the past few days have brought some respite from the heat.

Meanwhile, other parts of the city may also face interruptions in power over the next three days. There will be a power shutdown in parts of the city from Monday, April 18, to Wednesday, April 20.

On April 18, the following areas may have a power outage: JCR Layout, Srinivas Reddy Layout, Green Garden Layout, Yemlur Main Road, Kundalanahalli Gate, Bellandur Railway Station, Sai Sanjeevni Layout, Munireddy Layout, AECS Layout, and Kaverappa Layout.

April 19: Power may be cut in areas like Cessna Main Road, Kundalanahalli Colony, Old Airport Road, Marathahalli, Sanjaynagar, Gear School Road, New Horizon School Road, Gunjur Palya, Kripanidhi College, Balagere village, and Panathur Dinne.

April 20: Areas like PR Layout, Chetna School Road, Dental College Road, Panathur Dinne Road, SGR College Road, Yemlur, Bannappa Colony, Munnekollala, CKB Layout, and Shantiniketan Layout may see power cuts