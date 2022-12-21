Parts of Bengaluru are to witness power cuts on Wednesday, December 21, as part of the quarterly maintenance work of Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) has issued a notice about the power cuts with a list of the areas that will be facing a power cut between 10 am and 4 pm. Here is the full list of areas that will be facing a power cut on Wednesday:
KTPCL Circle - Bengaluru Metropoliton Area Zone (BMAZ) South, Bengaluru Rural Area Zone (BRAZ), KTPCL Division - Doddaballapura, Somanahalli, BESCOM Circle - East, Bangalore Realestate Company (BRC) Kengeri, South, BESCOM Division - Indiranagar, Shivajinagar, Nelamangala, Kengeri. Apart from these, the following areas will also have a power cut : Gundamgere, Hosahalli, Sasalu and surrounding areas, Doddaballapura, Somanahalli, Kengeri, Indiranagar, Shivajinagar, Nelamangala.
No other load will be affected as 220 kilovolts (KV) Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) R/S will be fed from Gowribidanur and Devanahalli H/W park, BESCOM added.