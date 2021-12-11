Pothole ridden roads make life hell for residents in Hyderabad’s Nizampet

The residents in Pragathi Nagar, Nizampet and Bachupally often feel they are at a disadvantage because they do not fall under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits.

news Civic Issue

It’s a well-known fact that residents in Hyderabad’s Nizampet Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits have long been suffering due to bad roads. Pragathi Nagar, Nizampet and Bachupally – areas located in the north-western part of the city – grew rapidly over the last decade. Proximity to the IT corridor and affordability made these areas a preferred residential location. However, the people living in these areas have had to put up with bad roads for several years now.

“I have been living in Nizampet for the last seven years. The condition of the roads in Pragathi Nagar, Nizampet and Bachupally have been pathetic throughout this time. They recently did some temporary repair work in Nizampet, but this is not a permanent solution. The filling of the potholes disappears within weeks and it’s back to the same condition again. It’s high time a permanent solution is found to this long-standing problem,” demanded Raghu Yerramallu, a retired IT professional-turned social activist.

Though located just a few kilometres from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, the residents under NMC often feel they are at a disadvantage because they do not fall under GHMC limits.

“In 2019 we had organised symbolic protests against the poor condition of the roads. We put up posters saying ‘RIP Pragathi Nagar roads’. Following this, some repair work was carried out, but after a couple of rains it was back to square one,” said Sai Teja, an IT professional who resides in Pragathi Nagar.

The potholes also make it unsafe for people travelling on these roads.

“Accidents are very common on these roads. Just last week ago a biker hurt himself after he fell off the vehicle after losing control and falling into a ditch,” added Teja.

“When it rains, these crater-like potholes are filled with water making it a death trap for commuters. We need officials to find a permanent solution to this problem,” said Raghu.

When TNM reached out to the Nizampet Municipal Corporation Commissioner for a response, he connected us to the Deputy Engineer for details regarding the works the Corporation plans to carry out. Speaking to TNM, Sudharshan Rao said that several main roads in the corporation limits would be repaired and given a facelift within a month.

“A total amount of Rs 1 crore has already been sanctioned for the main roads in Pragathi Nagar, and an agency has also been finalised. In the Nizampet-Bachupally area, the work is in progress on the main road in front of Dr Reddy’s. An amount of Rs 50 lakh has been sanctioned for this work. Near the Bachupally junction and towards Mallampet the main road belongs to the Roads and Buildings (R&B) department. On their request, we have got sanction from the municipal council to take up the restoration works,” revealed Rao.

Regarding the terrible condition of roads on the Nizampet-Bachupally stretch, Rao said, “This is a perennial problem due to stagnation of water. So we will also be constructing drains along with the road repair works. We have adequate funds and the tender process has been completed.”

When asked if there is a deadline by when the Municipal Corporation plans to finish the works, the Deputy Engineer said, “The works are ready to start and we’re expecting to complete all the work within the next one month.”

Do watch a video about the condition of roads: