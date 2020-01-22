Postmortem of 8 Kerala tourists found dead in hotel room underway in Nepal

The postmortem procedures started at 9 am on Wednesday and are expected to be over by mid-morning.

The post mortem of the eight Kerala natives who died at a hotel room in Nepal, is underway in Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Kathmandu. The bodies of the deceased persons will be brought back to Kerala after the postmortem procedures.

The tragic incident occurred on Tuesday at a hotel room in Nepal’s Daman. Eight people belonging to two families in Kerala, who were on a holiday trip in Nepal, died due to suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in the hotel room.

Five members of one family and three of another were killed in the incident. The deaths of multiple members of the same families who were on a leisure trip has come as a shock to the relatives and friends of the deceased.

Thiruvananthapuram native Praveen Krishnan Nair (39), wife Saranya (34) and three of their children Sreebhadra (9), Aarcha (8) and Abhi Nair (7) and three members of another family — Praveen's friend Renjith Kumar TB (39), his wife Indu Renjith (34) and their son Vaishnav Renjith (2) — who were in the same room with them, also died because of asphyxiation. Renjith Kumar and Indu, who hailed from Kozhikode, are survived by their other son Madhav, who was sleeping in another room.

The eight persons who stayed in the same room were discovered unconscious by other members of the tourist group from Kerala. Carbon monoxide poisoning due to the gas heater inside the room, which allegedly had no ventilation, is said to be the possible cause of the death.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had said on Tuesday that all possible measures have been taken to bring the bodies back to Kerala. The state government had also sought help from the union government to intervene to hasten the procedures in Nepal to bring the bodies back.

The 15-member group had gone to Nepal from Thiruvananthapuram, and had stopped at the hotel in Daman to reach Kathmandu before their return back to India.

