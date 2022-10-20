Posters with CM Bommai on QR code surface again as Cong launches SayCM campaign

The Karnataka unit of Congress on Wednesday, October 19, launched a new campaign 'SayCM.com', targeting Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The campaign also slams the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government over its failure to fulfill 90 percent of the 600 promises made in the 2018 manifesto. The SayCM website, which has the official song of the Congress campaign, lists down all the questions that the Congress has asked the BJP so far.

Congress took to Twitter and said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not answered any of the 50 questions till now. “ “We have asked 50 questions to the government on its assurances. The number of answers given by BJP Karnataka is zero. BJP’s reluctance to talk about its own manifesto is an example of the government’s failure.”

At a press conference, Karnataka Congress' communications division head Priyank Kharge warned the ruling BJP on Tuesday that "if PayCM is the only thing that makes you speak up, we will launch SayCM to make you answer for your failures". He also tweeted, “BJP Karnataka made a grand manifesto of 613 assurances to the people of Karnataka. It has been 3 years and out of 613 assurances, BJP has not even fulfilled 10% of them. Why the silence? #SayCM Scan the QR code to know BJP’s failed promises.”

In September, in response to accusations of corruption levelled by the state government, Congress started its "PayCM campaign.” Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's face was on posters for the PayCM campaign that resembled the QR code of a well-known digital payment provider. Prior to that, Congress had launched its anti-corruption campaign. They launched a website with the slogan “40% sarkara, BJP means brashtachara,” to protest the 40% commission rate that contractors claimed to have become the norm for all government contracts under the BJP government in Karnataka.

