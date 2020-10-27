Poster with new look of Puneeth Rajkumar from â€˜Yuva Rathnaaâ€™ released

Directed by Santosh Ananddram, the film has Sayyesha playing the female lead.

A poster with a new look of star Puneeth Rajkumar in his upcoming Yuva Rathnaa was released on the occasion of Dussehra. The star is seen with an intense, raw look standing amidst heavy chains, which has his fans waiting in anticipation to know more about the film. Reports say that he will be seen in a macho avatar in the film.

The shooting of Yuva Rathnaa was wrapped up recently and the team is busy with the post-production. The film is directed by Santosh Ananddram, who had collaborated with Puneeth to deliver the smash hit Rajakumaraa. The film is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films. It has Sayyesha playing the female lead and this is her first film in the Kannada film industry. The rest of the star cast includes Dhananjaya, Diganth, Sonu Gowda, Arun Gowda, Vishaal Hegde, Prakash Raj, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Kavya Shetty in supporting roles. The technical crew includes S Thaman for music, Venkatesh Anguraj for cinematography and Jnaanesh B Matad for editing.

According to reports, Puneeth will be appearing as a college student in this film and his fans are eager to watch him in action as he donning the role after nearly a decade with this Santosh Ananddram directorial. It may be recalled that the plan was to release this film in theatres in April this year but that had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the post-production happening full swing, we can expect an official word on its release date soon.

Meanwhile, Puneeth has moved on to his other film in the making, James. He is teaming up with director Chethan Kumar for the film and expectations are high on this project as the duo are collaborating for the first time. Charan Raj has been roped in to compose the tunes for this entertainer with Shreesha Kuduvalli signed up to crank the camera and Deepu S Kumar roped in for the editing. Bankrolled by Kishore Pathikonda, James will be a complete mass entertainer, say sources.

Recently, it was revealed that Tollywood stunt master duo Ram-Lakshman will be handling the special stunt sequences in James. Touted to be a complete actioner, this film will also have stunts choreographed by stunt master Ravi Varma. With reports about ace stuntmen onboard for this project, fans are waiting eagerly for James to make it to the silver screens to see their star perform some gravity-defying stunts.

Puneeth was last seen on the silver screens in Maya Bazaar in which he made a cameo appearance. Incidentally, it was bankrolled under his banner PRK Productions.

