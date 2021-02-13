Post production of Ajith starrer Valimai to start soon

Boney Kapoor who is producing the movie shared the update in an interview.

Flix Kollywood

After back-to-back hits with director Siruthai Siva's Viswasam and H Vinoth's Nerkonda Paarvai Ajith is now currently busy wrapping up his second collaboration with H Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor. Titled Valimai, the film is tipped to be a cop thriller.

The shoot of Valimai, after a hiatus of six months, resumed in Chennai last September in a specially erected set at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. While the star's fans have been requesting the makers of the update of the film for a long time, producer Boney Kapoor has shared some details about the film's schedule.

Boney in an interview with Forbes magazine was quoted saying, "Valimai in Tamil with Ajith Kumar â€“ the entire filming will be over by February 15, 2021 barring one stunt sequence to be shot overseas. Post-production will start soon. The release date is to be finalized."

According to reports, the Valimai team might head to Spain to shoot a high-octane fight sequence for the film. However, an update regarding the foreign shooting schedule is yet to be out."While major chunk of Valimai is ready, Spain is currently under lockdown and the team is now awaiting the Spanish government to announce unlock provisions. They will chalk out the Spain schedule once the unlock provisions are announced and the cases in Spain are under control," the source told Pinkvilla.

Directed by H. Vinoth, the film is tipped to be an action-thriller. International stuntmen have been roped in to supervise the action sequences in the film. According to sources, Ajith is essaying the role of a cop in this venture and photos of him in a close crew cut went viral on social media. We will have to wait and see if he will sport a different look in Valimai.

Huma Qureshi is tipped to be playing the leading lady and an official confirmation about the same is expected soon. The film also stars Rx100 star Kartikeya Gummakonda, Yogi Babu and others in supporting roles. It has already been confirmed that Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music while Nirav Shah will crank the camera.

Boney Kapoor made his southern debut Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Pink. The film starred Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam in crucial roles. It had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The project was materialized to honorâ€™s Ajithâ€™s promise to Sridevi.