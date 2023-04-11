A post office in 45 days: All you need to know about Bengaluru’s 3D printed building

A construction site in Bengaluru’s Halasuru is defying traditional norms by utilising 3D printing technology to construct the country's first-of-its-kind post office building.

Construction sites are often synonymous with bustling activity, with heaps of sand, cement, bricks, and workers labouring to bring a building to life. However, a construction site in Bengaluru’s Halasuru is defying traditional norms by utilising 3D printing technology to construct the country's first-of-its-kind post office building. The project, which is being constructed by Larsen & Toubro (L&T), is expected to be completed within a record time of 45 days.

Spanning over 1,000 sq ft, the Halasuru post office building stands as a testament to innovation and progress. The construction site is unlike any other, with a 3D printer at the forefront and the minimal presence of cement heaps and a construction crew.

So, how does 3D printing work in construction? Instead of traditional methods that involve manual labour and assembly of various components, 3D printing uses computer-aided design (CAD) to create precise, layer-by-layer construction of the building using specialised 3D printers.

Whole-time director and senior executive vice-president of L&T Construction MV Satish said, “L&T Construction's focus for 3D printing technology includes various types of structures such as affordable housing, villas, military barracks, single-floor schools, post offices, and factories.” He also said that the company is actively looking to expand its portfolio of 3D printed structures across different sectors, leveraging the benefits of this innovative technology. In terms of durability, Satish said that the 3D printed structure is comparable to conventional structures, with a lifespan of 50 to 100 years. He also mentioned that the cost of constructing the 3D printed post office is Rs 23 lakhs, which is similar to the cost of a conventional building.