Typically, the artists use jackfruit, coconut, teak and Anjili tree leaves to make their art. Carved portraits of celebrities are the most popular. When the group started posting pictures on Instagram, their work was shared widely and many started approaching them for commissioned works.

"Mainly people approach us for gifts for anniversaries, birthdays and other occasions. For wedding celebrations also now, this art being used. People consider it as caricatures," Manu said.

In October 2020, Manu quit his job so that he could concentrate on leaf art, as he will be showcasing his works in an exhibition on January 23. One of the highlights of his career as an artist was when actor Vijay Sethupathi sent him a voice note appreciating his art, Manu says.

Manu is an inspiration to those in the Kerala Leaf Artistsâ€™ Association. The aim of the association is to influence, motivate and support each other.

Akshaya K, a lab technician from Kozhikode, was one such artist who was inspired to take up leaf art. She and Manu are among the few in the group who work with coconut leaves, which is not easy.

Akshaya has even secured a position in the India Book of Records for carving the names of 15 Indian Prime Ministers on leaves.

"From childhood I used to draw, though I never formally learned it. I wanted to go for drawing classes but did not get a chance," she says.

Though she knew about leaf art, Akshaya started to experiment with it in the beginning of 2020. She started with jackfruit leaves and later moved onto coconut leaves after being influenced by Manu.

"During the lockdown I got plenty of time. So I started practicing," she says.

It takes Akshaya six hours to a day to carve out four faces on a leaf, while doing one face on a jackfruit leaf takes about an hour.

"I got a lot of paid work when I started this. Some people ask to courier them the art and others just wanted a video of the portrait to gift it to their loved ones. So when I go to work, my parents help me with videos and photos that clients ask for," Akshaya says.

For commissioned work, the leaves are framed and varnished so that they donâ€™t get spoiled. A framed portrait leaf costs upwards of Rs 1000.