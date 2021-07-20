Portion of wall connecting Karnatakaâ€™s KRS dam and Brindavan Gardens collapses

Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah said that the area where the wall collapsed is not connected to the core structure of the KRS Dam.

Amid allegations of illegal mining causing damage to the iconic Krishna Raja Sagara dam in Karnataka, a portion of the wall beneath the stairs connecting Brindavan Gardenâ€”a popular tourist attractionâ€”to the area where the idol of Goddess Cauvery is installed near the dam, collapsed late on Sunday, July 18, triggering panic among those residing in the vicinity. According to authorities, around 30 stones supporting the stairs had fallen off, resulting in the collapse of a portion of the wall. "This could have happened due to the incessant rains in the last few days as the mortar, used in construction works those days, may have turned weak in the recent years," an officer told reporters.

Following the incident, Srirangapatna MLA Ravindra Srikantaiah visited the spot along with Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Superintending Engineer Vijay Kumar. Both of them denied any threat to the safety of the dam. "The area where the wall has collapsed is not connected to the core structure of the dam, as it is situated around 12 metres outside the dam. The dam is safe," said Srikantaiah.

For the last fortnight, Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh had been raising concerns over the safety of the dam, claiming that illegal mining in the vicinity is weakening the structure. Amidst her allegations, she even visited a couple of mining areas and inspected a few areas in Srirangapatna and Bebi Betta in Pandavapura taluk, where stone quarries operate. Apart from inspecting the dam, she had also petitioned the Governor and the state Mines Minister to initiate stringent measures to prevent illegal mining activities that have been going on in this region for the last couple of years.

Krishna Raja Sagara, also popularly known as the KRS dam, was built across the river Cauvery in 1924. Its water is used for irrigation in Mysuru and Mandya districts and is also the main source of drinking water for all of Mysuru, Mandya and almost the whole of Bengaluru city. The water released from this dam flows into the neighbouring Tamil Nadu and is stored in the Mettur dam in its Salem district.

