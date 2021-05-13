Popular Tamil comedian and supporting actor Nellai Siva dies aged 69

The actor was well-known for his ‘Nellai’ slang and comedic roles in movies such as ‘Anbe Sivam’, ‘23 aam Pulikecei’, ‘Thirupaachi’ and ‘Saamy’ among others.

Flix Kollywood

Actor-comedian Nellai Siva, who is popular for appearing in supporting roles in many movies and television serials, died on May 11 after suffering a heart attack. The final rites of the late actor were performed by his family members at his hometown in Panakudi, in Tirunelveli district on Wednesday. He was aged 69 at the time of his demise. Nellai Siva was also suffering from other age-related ailments.

Siva is especially popular for the appearances he made alongside popular Kollywood comedian Vadivelu in various Tamil movies. He made a mark with his Nellai accent and comical appearances in movies such as Saamy, Thirupaachi, Kireedam and Imsai Arasan 23 aam Pulikecei.

Many of his friends and co-stars from the film fraternity took to social media to express their condolences. Actor Krishna, who has appeared in supporting roles in various Tamil films wrote, “One of the nicest actors I had the privilege to work with. He always telling us jokes and entertaining the crew. May his soul rest in peace ayya. #nellaisiva.”

One of the nicest actors I had the privilege to work with. He always telling us jokes and entertaining the crew. May his soul rest in peace ayya.#nellaisiva pic.twitter.com/vofbGXgsOQ May 11, 2021

Director and actor Parthiban posted an interview of Nellai Siva where he explains how he got a cheque for Rs 10,000 after acting in the Tamil film Ivan but did not have a bank account. Siva further explains how it was director Parthiban who called up the bank manager and helped him open an account. Recounting fond memories that Parthiban shared with Nellai Siva, the filmmaker condoled Nellai Siva’s demise.

Television actor Sujitha Dhanush expressed her grief and extended her condolences on Instagram.

He played a recurring role in popular television soap Pandian Stores that airs on Vijay TV. He also plays an important role in the television serial Mama Mapillai.

Siva made his debut with director Pandiarajan’s 1985 film Aan Paavam. Some of his popular films include Mahaprabhu (1996), Vetri Kodi Kattu (2000) and Anbe Sivam (2003) among others.

He was last seen in actor Trisha’s web series Paramapadham Vilayattu, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar last month.