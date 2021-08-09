Popular Malayalam vloggers E Bull Jet brothers taken into police custody

A modified caravan used by the vloggers, Libin and Ebin, was confiscated by the Kannur RTO on Sunday, August 8.

news Social media

Two popular Malayalam vloggers, Libin and Ebin, known for their Instagram account and YouTube channel, â€˜E Bull Jetâ€™, were taken into police custody on Monday, August 9, following a ruckus at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Keralaâ€™s Kannur. The vloggers, who are brothers, had reached the RTO office on Monday morning after their vehicle was confiscated by officials on Sunday.

Though specifics havenâ€™t been revealed, the police alleged that the brothers created a ruckus at the RTO, argued with the officials and caused damage to property. "They were charged for causing damage at the RTO office. They have been taken to court to register the arrest," said an officer at the Kannur Town police station.

A case has been registered against them under section 353 of the Indian Penal Code (assault to public servant on duty) and sections under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The E Bull Jet brothers, who have several lakh followers, had put out a video on Sunday about RTO officials of the Motor Vehicle Department taking away their "Napolean"â€“ as their caravan is calledâ€“and how sad it made them.

"They said we had to pay tax and submit the permit. Once we paid the money we could take it back. When we went to pay at an Akshaya centre, we found that the existing permit was valid for another one-and-a-half month. But someone had spread rumours about us and complained. We went to Kannur RTO, showed the papers and everything, and got the vehicle back. But once again while taking a video, the RTO officials came and took away the caravan, saying that we still had to pay more money," said the brothers in the video.

On Sunday they put up an Instagram post saying that they are quitting vlogging.

A report on Asianet News said that the vehicle was seized because of the modifications made to it, which were not permitted by law. An amount of Rs 6,400 had to be paid for the modifications and another Rs 42,000 had to be paid as a fine, says the report.