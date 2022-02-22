Popular Bengaluru RJ Rachana dies due to cardiac arrest, she was 39

Known as ‘Pori Tapori Rachana’, she had become a favourite among Bengaluru’s radio listeners, and many remember her for her oratory skills and ability to engage listeners.

news Death

Popular Kannada Radio Jockey (RJ) Rachana, who had won hearts with her lively shows on the radio channel Radio Mirchi, passed away on Tuesday, February 22. Reports state that the RJ, who was just 39 years old, died due to a cardiac arrest at her apartment in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar.

Known as ‘Pori Tapori Rachana’, she had become a favourite among Bengaluru’s radio listeners, and many remember her for her oratory skills, sense of humour and ability to engage listeners. Rachana’s death has come as a shock to her fans and members of the state’s entertainment industry, as she reportedly appeared to be fit and doing well before her death. According to multiple reports, the RJ was also a fitness enthusiast, and was an advocate for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Rachana worked at Radio Mirchi for a decade before quitting her job three years ago. During that time, she became among the most popular RJs in Bengaluru and even made an appearance in the Kannada film Simpleagi Ondu Love Story. Condolences have poured in from several people, who expressed shock and grief over the young RJ’s unexpected death.

Cant believe she isn't anymore.

Rachna famously known as pori tapori rachna, one of the famous RJs of Bangalore passed away today.

Never imagined this bubbly,super talented would leave us so soon.

Rest in peace Rachhu. pic.twitter.com/Zl4Eo4AXoO February 22, 2022

Fellow Bengaluru RJ Pradeep shared a photo with her on Instagram, saying, “May your soul rest in peace Rachana. She was definitely one of the best jock of Namma Bengaluru. Heart attack at this young age… What is happening (sic).”

Former RJ and actor Sujatha Akshaya also posted pictures of Rachana on the job and posing with celebrities, saying, “Not able to believe. Om Shanti. Will always remember our friendship Rachu (sic).”

Kannada actor, TV host and anchor Niranjan Deshpande said on his Instagram, “Seriously its a shocking news. Still not able to believe. RIP Rachana (sic).”

Rachana reportedly complained of chest pain while at her apartment in Bengaluru’s JP Nagar on Tuesday afternoon and was rushed to a hospital. However, she was pronounced dead there. Her body is likely to be taken to Chamarajapete in the city, where her parents reside.