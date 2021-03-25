Pope Francis orders pay cuts to Vatican employees to prevent layoffs

The Vatican announced on Wednesday it would reduce the salaries at the Holy See to stave off job cuts as the coronavirus continues to affect the Catholic Church.

Pope Francis announced that he has ordered salaries for religious and laypeople at the Vatican slashed starting April 1, with "the aim of saving current job positions." The announcement was published in Wednesday's edition of the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano.

"A sustainable economic future requires today, among other decisions, adopting measures that also concern employee salaries," read a Vatican statement.

The move will mean that cardinals, who can earn up to nearly â‚¬5,000 ($5,900) a month at the Vatican, will face a 10% cut in pay, whereas the heads of various departments will see an 8% decrease, and lower-ranking priests and nuns will face a 3% cut.

The pontiff has said that low-ranking staff will not face wage cuts but neither will they see traditional biennial pay raises. The lowest earners at the Holy See will not suffer reductions to paychecks, nor will any staff who can prove that cuts would make it, "impossible to meet fixed expenses related to their health conditions," or that of close relatives.

The pay cuts announced Wednesday will also apply to several Vatican basilicas in Rome as well as to the Vicariate, or diocese of Rome, all of which are under the pope's direction.

In a decree signed Tuesday, Pope Francis noted that the Holy See's finances, already troubled by several years of deficits, have worsened dramatically due to the global coronavirus pandemic, "which has impacted negatively on all the sources of revenue of the Holy See and Vatican City State."