Poornima Indrajith's Instagram selfie goes viral

Flix

Poornima Indrajith, a well-known actor and wife of actor Indrajith Sukumaran took the internet by storm with a cool selfie. She had shared a selfie on her Instagram page and it went viral. The gorgeous actor – the entrepreneur is seen sporting a white crochet top paired with blue denim pants that looks totally cool.

While the pic has been receiving a lot of comments, Poornima’s elder daughter Prarthana went on to write, “IVE SUCH A HOT MAMA WHAT IS THIS (sic).” And that is not all! The youngster also revealed that her mom is wearing her pants! She went on to revealed, “Also those are my jeans.” To this, the pretty mom replied, “@prarthanaindrajith Like You And it’s mine now ILY.”

On the work front, Poornima currently has Thuramukham waiting for release. Thuramukham is directed by Rajeev Ravi of Kammati Paadam fame. He is also in-charge of its scripting. The film has Nivin Pauly and Nimisha Sajayan playing the lead roles. It also has Poornima Indrajith, Indrajith Sukumaran, Joju George, and Poornima Indrajith in the star cast. Thuramukham is produced by Sukumar Thekkepat under the banner Thekkepat Films.

Thuramukham is based on the popular play of the same name, which was written by KM Chidambaram. Scripted by Gopan Chidambaram, son of KM Chidambaram, the film is on the famous protests against the ‘chappa’ system that was practised in the Cochin harbour during the 1950s. The despicable Chappa system means copper coins were thrown to waiting workers and whoever manages to get one will be guaranteed work. The melee that followed resulted in police firing and three labourers in Mattancherry succumbed to the injuries and this tale will be told in the film.

Poornima Indrajith is also gearing up for her debut in Bollywood. She has inked the deal to star in Cobalt Blue, a Hindi – English venture. Adapted from the novel with the same title, the film will be directed by well known playwright, author and filmmaker Sachin Kundalkar and bankrolled under the banner Open Air Films.

Prateik Babbar plays the main lead in Cobalt Blue with Poornima Indrajith, Anjali Shivaraman, and Neelay. Geetanjali Kulkarni roped in for pivotal roles. Italian cinematographer Vincenzo Condorelli will be cranking the camera for this venture.

Poornima was last seen in the Malayalam movie Virus. The film was based on the Nipah virus outbreak in Kerala that created a big panic and killed many people. Directed by Aashiq Abu, it had a notable line-up for stars in the cast including Asif Ali, Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, Soubin Shahir, Dileesh Pothan, Rahman, Indrans, Remya Nambeesan, Madonna Sebastian, Sharafudheen, Sreenath Bhasi, Revathy, Joju George, Poornima Indrajith, Senthil Krishna, Basil Joseph, Sudeesh and Vettukili Prakash.

The scripting for Virus was done by Mushin Parari, Suhas and Sharfu. National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi cranked the camera for this venture with Sushin Shyam composing the tunes and editor Saiju Sreedharan taking charge at the editing table. Aashiq Abu and Rima Kallingal bankrolled Virus under the banner OPM.