Pooja Kannan's debut film with Rima Kallingal to release on Dec 3

Pooja is Sai Pallavi's sister and is playing a medical student in the film while Rima plays a cop.

Fight choreographer-turned-director 'Stunt' Silva's film Chithirai Sevvaanam will release on OTT platform on December 3. Produced by director AL Vijay, the film features Pooja Kannan, Samuthirakani and Rima Kallingal. One of the reasons why fans have been eagerly waiting for this film is because Pooja, who plays one of the leads, is the younger sister of popular actor Sai Pallavi. Many feel that the sisters have striking similarities and quite a number of people are eager to see if Pooja is as good a dancer as Sai Pallavi.

Meanwhile, Rima Kallingal, who plays a pivotal character in the film, had recently said that essaying the role of a police officer was “quite a ride.” “Asha Nayyar - The first time playing a Police officer was quite a ride,” she said, taking to social media. "When I heard I will be directed by THE stunt master Stunt Silva, I naturally expected to throw a few punches and have a few back flips. But it was a whole beautiful, emotional journey we embarked on."

The film, which is to hit screens on December 3 on ZEE5, is about the relationship between a father and his daughter. The filmmakers had released the first look of the film on November 22. The film, which has music by Sam CS, will have lyrics by Vairamuthu. Shot by Manoj Paramahamsa, Chithirai Sevvaanam will be edited by KL Praveen.

The director, ‘Stunt' Silva’ as he is popularly known as, has choreographed stunts for many of the biggest blockbusters from the south including Rajinikanth's 2.0, Vijay's Master and director Gautham Vasudev Menon's Achcham Enbadhu Madamaiyada. Speaking to IANS earlier, he had said, "Just because I am a stunt master, don't expect an action-packed film from me. Chithirai Sevvaanam is a poetic story that imparts a beautiful message for parents and children. Family audiences will have a good time watching this movie."

With IANS inputs