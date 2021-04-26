Pooja Hegde tests positive for coronavirus

Sharing the news on social media, Pooja added that she is recuperating well and is isolating at home.

Flix COVID-19

Actor Pooja Hegde, who is currently working on the tentatively titled Tamil project Thalapathy 65 with Vijay, has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Pooja shared the news with fans on social media on Sunday. In a statement, the actor announced that she has isolated herself and is quarantined at her residence. "Hello everyone. This is to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. Following all the protocols I have isolated, and home-quarantined myself,” the Radhe Shyam actor wrote. Pooja also requested people who came in contact with her recently to get tested for COVID-19. "I request all those who have come in contact with me recently to get tested too,” the statement read.

Expressing gratitude to her fans and well-wishers for extending their support to her, Pooja wrote, "Thank you for your love and support I am currently recuperating well. Please stay home, stay safe and take care."

The actor recently crossed 13 million followers on Instagram, and sharing a photo of herself, Pooja extended her gratitude to fans for supporting her and helping her reach the milestone. "13 million! Aahhhh... Thank you my lovelies...sending all of you big squishy hugs...muahh,” she wrote on Instagram.

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde is currently working on several big-budget projects. She is currently shooting for the much-awaited Thalapathy 65, where she will be sharing the screen with Kollywood star Vijay. Helmed by Nelson Dhilipkumar, the tentatively titled project is currently in the production phase.

Pooja will also be seen in the upcoming Telugu movie Radhe Shyam, starring opposite popular Tollywood actor Prabhas. Pooja made her Kollywood debut with the 2012 movie Mugamoodi, while she made her debut in the Telugu film industry with Oka Laila Kasam in 2014. She was last seen in the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, released last year.