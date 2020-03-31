Pooja Hegde in Suriya’s 'Aruvaa'?

Director Hari’s next will be Aruvaa for which he has roped in Suriya to play the lead role. It is well known that the duo share a good rapport after working together in blockbuster hits like Aaru, Vel, Singam, Singam 2 and Singam 3. This has raised the expectation levels for Aruvaa.

The film's female lead is yet to be decided. Names like Malavika Mohanan and Rashmika Mandanna were in the news but now we hear that Pooja Hegde may bag the role.

Pooja had made her acting debut with the Tamil film Mugamoodi, directed by Mysskin. This film was released in 2012 and since then she hasn’t signed any Tamil film.The actor is busy in the Telugu film industry with two biggies Most Eligible Bachelor and Jaan.

Director Bommarilu Bhaskar and Akhil Akkineni’s film, titled Most Eligible Bachelor, went on the floors last year. Akhil reportedly agreed to do this project after the director convinced him with the strong storyline, say sources. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in it with Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Pragathi, Amit TiwarI, Eesha Rebba and others in supporting roles. Gopi Sundar is composing the tunes for this flick with Pradeesh Varma cranking the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh doing the edits.

Jaan, directed by KK Radha Krishna, is being bankrolled jointly by Gopi Krishna Movies and UV Creations and Chandrasekar Yeleti has penned the story. The film stars Prabhas in the lead role. It is being shot simultaneously in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu, with plans on to release it for Christmas this year. Amit Trivedi has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick. Award-winning art director Sabu Cyril is in charge of the sets, for which a major portion of the budget has been allocated.

(Content provided by Digital Native)