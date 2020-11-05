Pooja Hegde shares serene pics from visit to beach in Italy

The actor recently returned from Italy after shooting for ‘Radhe Shyam’ with Prabhas.

Flix Entertainment

Pooja Hegde is one of the actors who regularly posts updates for her fans on her social media pages. The actor recently shared a picture of herself strolling in the water on a beach, and the scenic beauty combined with her happy spirit has made it all the more endearing. The actor captioned the image with these words. “The water was cold, the breeze was cold...but the feeling it gave was one of warmth...It doesn’t add up, but then again, I was never good at math.”

On the work front, Pooja is working on the highly anticipated Radhe Shyam, which has Prabhas playing the male lead. Pooja recently took to Instagram to share that she has completed shooting for her portions in Italy and returned to India "Yup! And so it was a wrap for me on the Italian schedule of Radhe Shyam. Kudos to the team for pulling this off successfully. See you in Hyd @actorprabhas (sic)."

According to sources, the shooting of the next schedule in Hyderabad will recommence on November 5. Radhe Shyam, directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, is bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy, Pramod Uppalapati, Praseedha Uppalapati and Bhushan Kumar under the banners UV Creations and T-Series. The technical crew of this film includes Manoj Paramahamsa handling the camera and Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao doing the edits. The shooting of this film was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pooja is also awaiting the release of the Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Pragathi, Amit Tiwari, Eesha Rebba and others form the supporting cast. Gopi Sundar is composing the tunes for this film with Pradeesh Varma handling the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh doing the edits. Most Eligible Bachelor was earlier scheduled to hit the theatres in April this year. It is now likely to be a Sankranthi 2021 release.

She also has the Hindi film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali lined up. In this film, Pooja will be sharing the screen with Salman Khan. The film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji. Reports are that it may be a remake of the hit Tamil film Veeram starring Ajith, but there is no confirmation on this yet.

Pooja Hegde’s last film to release in theatres was Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. She shared the screen with Allu Arjun in this entertainer. The technical crew of this film included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing.

(Content provided by Digital Native)