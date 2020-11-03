Pooja Hegde returns from Italy after shooting for ‘Radhe Shyam’

‘Radhe Shyam’ is a romance drama partly set in Europe, with Prabhas playing the male lead.

After completing a schedule for the upcoming Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hegde went on to Italy to shoot for her portions in Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam.

Pooja posted an Instagram story to share that she has completed the Italian schedule of the film’s shoot. "Yup! And so it was a wrap for me on the Italian schedule of #RadheShyam. Kudos to the team for pulling this off successfully. See you in Hyd @actorprabhas (sic)."

Prabhas had recently unveiled the first look of Pooja Hegde from the film. She will be seen playing a character named Prerna, and Prabhas will be seen as Vikramaditya.

With a major portion of the film being wrapped up in the current schedule, the makers are planning to complete shooting for the film by the end of this year. The next schedule of this film will be happening in Hyderabad and Prabhas will be joining the sets in this schedule.

The film's director Radha Krishna Kumar had said a few months ago, “At the moment, all I can say is that it’s going to be a love story which will be shot on a lavish scale. We’ve finalised Europe where most of the shooting will happen.” According to reports, the next schedule of the film will begin in a specially erected set in Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad

Being made on a lavish budget, the film marks the first collaboration of Prabhas and filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, best known for directing the Telugu action film Jil. Radhe Shyam is being jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. If everything goes as planned, the film will be released in the summer of 2021.

On the other hand, Pooja Hegde had recently resumed shooting for the upcoming Telugu romantic drama, Most Eligible Bachelor. Being directed by ‘Bommarillu’ Bhaskar, the shoot of the film resumed after a break of nearly six months. Pooja took to Instagram to share that she has joined back the sets. “The band’s back together (sic). Glam Squad. Most Eligible Bachelor (sic)”.

The film marks the first collaboration of Akhil and Pooja. The film, according to reports, will see Akhil play an NRI while Pooja will be seen as a stand-up comedian. Produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma, the film has music by Gopi Sundar. The film was supposed to release in May but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The makers plan to complete the remainder of the film in a single schedule, and are hopeful of releasing it early next year.

