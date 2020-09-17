Pooja Hegde resumes shooting for Telugu film ‘Most Eligible Bachelor’

The shoot of the film resumed after a break of close to six months and Pooja took to instagram to share that she has joined back the sets.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Pooja Hegde, who was last seen in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, has resumed shooting for Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming Telugu romantic drama, Most Eligible Bachelor. The shoot of the film resumed after a break of close to six months and Pooja took to instagram to share that she has joined back the sets. “The band’s back together (sic). Glam Squad. Most Eligible Bachelor (sic)”.

Being directed by Bhaskar, the film marks the first collaboration of Akhil and Pooja, who was last seen on screen in Allu Arjun’s Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. The film, according to reports, will see Akhil play an NRI while Pooja will be seen as a stand-up comedian. Produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma, the film has music by Gopi Sundar. The film was supposed to release in May but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The makers plan to complete the remainder of the film in a single schedule and are hopeful of a release early next year.

Meanwhile, Pooja Hegde will soon resume shooting for Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam. The project went on the floors in January earlier this year. The latest update is that the project will resume shooting from September. According to latest reports, the new schedule will commence in October and the team, reportedly, will be travelling to Italy to wrap up the balance portions of the film. The team has applied for short-term visas and is waiting for approval of the Italian consulate and for the Italy schedule. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will join this schedule along with other key actors. Being made on a lavish budget, the film marks the first collaboration of Prabhas and filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, best known for helming Telugu film Jil.

Apparently, the plan is to complete Radhe Shyam in the next 3-4 months as Prabhas will soon move on to his other commitments. Talking about the project, Radha Krishna had said a few months ago, “ At the moment, all I can say is that it’s going to be a love story which will be shot on a lavish scale. We’ve finalised Europe where most of the shooting will happen.”

The film is being jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens during summer of 2021.

