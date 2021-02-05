Pooja Hegde may pair up with Vijay in 'Thalapathy 65'

Pooja, who made her acting debut with Mysskinâ€™s 'Mugamoodi', is returning to the industry after eight years.

Flix Kollywood

Pooja Hegde, who was last seen on screen in Allu Arjunâ€™s Ala Vaikuntapuramloo, is all set to make a big comeback in Tamil cinema with Vijayâ€™s next project, currently dubbed Thalapathy 65. Reliable sources have confirmed that Pooja has been signed as the leading lady in the film which will be directed by Nelson Dilli Kumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame and produced by Sun Pictures. Pooja, who made her acting debut with Mysskinâ€™s Mugamoodi, is returning to the industry after eight years.

Following the failure of Mugamoodi at the box-office, she predominantly worked in Telugu cinema apart from few films in Bollywood as well. She is all set to team up with Vijay for the first time in this rumoured action-drama.

Thalapathy 65 will mark the first-time collaboration of Vijay and Nelson. The team is aiming to release it for the Pongal festival next year. The team is currently in the process of signing the rest of the cast and crew. Anirudh has been confirmed to compose music. His work played a crucial role in the success of Kolamavu Kokila, which had good music. Nelson is currently busy with the post-production of Doctor, which marks the Tamil debut of Priyanka Mohan. Doctor stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead and itâ€™s tipped to be another dark comedy like Nelsonâ€™s debut film.

Pooja Hegde currently has Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam, which is being shot in Hindi and Telugu, and Akhil Akkineni starrer Most Eligible Bachelor in her kitty. After wrapping up the shoot of the film Most Eligible Bachelor starring Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hedge had joined the sets of Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam for the final schedule. The final schedule of the film recently got underway at the expensive sets erected at the Ramoji Film City. And recently, Pooja has wrapped up shooting for her portions for Radhe Shyam. The actor took to her Instagram stories to update about the same.

Meanwhile, Vijay is basking in the success of his latest release Master, which has grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master stars Vijay as a flawed professor who locks horns with a local rowdy who uses young criminals from a correction home to commit bigger crimes. Master, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah, has been produced by Xavier Britto. It marked the first-time collaboration of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

