Actor Vijay will be joining hands with director Nelson Dilip Kumar for his upcoming project, which is currently dubbed Thalapathy 65. The film, which will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures, was officially launched last month. The project will go on the floors from February 2021. The latest update is that Pooja Hegde and Arun Vijay are said to have been signed for this project.

The makers are yet to officially announce the cast details; however, multiple reports have confirmed that Pooja Hegde has been signed as the leading lady while Arun Vijay has been roped in to play the antagonist. Nelson rose to fame with his Tamil crime comedy Kolamavu Kokila, which featured Nayanthara in the role of a local drug peddler. He currently awaits the release of Tamil action comedy Doctor, which stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead.

Thalapathy 65 will mark the first collaboration of Vijay and Nelson. The team is aiming to release it for the Pongal festival next year. The team is currently in the process of signing the rest of the cast and crew. Anirudh has been confirmed to compose music. His work played a crucial role in the success of Kolamavu Kokila, which had good music. Nelson is currently busy with the post-production of Doctor, which marks the Tamil debut of Priyanka Mohan. Doctor stars Sivakarthikeyan in the lead and itâ€™s tipped to be another dark comedy like Nelsonâ€™s debut film.

Meanwhile, Vijay is basking in the success of his latest release Master, which has grossed over Rs 200 crore worldwide. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Master stars Vijay as a flawed professor who locks horns with a local rowdy who uses young criminals from a reformatory to commit bigger crimes. Master, which also stars Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj and Andrea Jeremiah, has been produced by Xavier Britto. It marked the first collaboration of Vijay and director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

According to trade reports, the film has grossed Rs 150 crore in the first five days. Though the film has opened in theatres in the northern pockets on January 15, the film is set to be remade in Hindi. Endemol Shine India, Cine1 Studios and 7 Screens have announced that they have acquired the rights to adapt the Tamil film.

