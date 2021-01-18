Pooja Hedge wraps up shooting for Prabhas starrer â€˜Radhe Shyamâ€™

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the period romance drama is expected to hit the screens in the summer of 2021.

Flix Tollywood

After wrapping up the shoot of Telugu romantic drama Most Eligible Bachelor co-starring Akhil Akkineni, Pooja Hedge had joined the sets of the Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam for the finale schedule. The final schedule recently got underway at the expensive sets erected at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad. Director Radha Krishna Kumar had shared a glimpse of the massive space equipped with a blue screen in the background.

The latest update is that Pooja has wrapped up shooting for her portions for Radhe Shyam. The actor took to her Instagram Stories to announce this, with a selfie taken in the backseat of a car.

Set in the backdrop of Europe, Radhe Shyam is a period romance drama starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde, and is undoubtedly one of the most awaited movies of 2021. Being made on a lavish budget, the film marks the first-time collaboration of Prabhas and filmmaker Radha Krishna Kumar, best known for helming Jil. In Radhe Shyam, Pooja plays the role of a music teacher while Prabhas will be seen playing a palm reader. The film went on the floors in January last year. The Georgian schedule was completed by the team in March amid the coronavirus pandemic after which they returned to India safely.

The film is jointly produced by Gopikrishna Movies and UV Creations. If everything goes as planned, the film will hit the screens in the summer of 2021 in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. The film also stars Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan. The technical crew includes Manoj Paramahamsa for camera, Kamalakannan to supervise the VFX team and Justin Prabhakar in charge of music.

Poojaâ€™s Most Eligible Bachelor is directed by Bhaskar. The film marks the first-time collaboration of Akhil Akkineni and Pooja. The film, according to reports, will see Akhil play an NRI while Pooja will be seen as a stand-up comedian. Produced by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma, the film has music by Gopi Sundar. The film was supposed to release in May but was postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The makers plan to complete the remainder of the film in a single schedule and are hopeful of an early release this year

(Content provided by Digital Native)