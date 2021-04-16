Pondicherry University postpones all exams scheduled from April 19

All theory and practical exams have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a university circular said.

Pondicherry University has indefinitely postponed all theory and practical exams in colleges affiliated to the university due to rising COVID-19 cases. A circular issued by the Examination Wing of the university said, “All theory and practical examinations of Pondicherry University Affiliated Colleges scheduled from 19th April 2021 are postponed till further orders due to COVID-19 pandemic. The revised date will be announced later.”

The union territory of Puducherry registered 531 fresh coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours taking the overall tally to 46,393, a senior official of the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services said on Friday. Three more people (two in Puducherry and one in Karaikal) succumbed to the virus, pushing the toll to 702 during the last twenty-four hours, Director of Health Department S Mohan Kumar said in a release. The number of active cases stood at 3,576 (including 2,898 in home quarantine), he said, adding that as many as 42,115 people have been discharged after recovery so far.

The 531 new cases were identified at the end of the examination of 4,714 people and these patients were spread over Puducherry (366), Karaikal (95), Yanam (48) and Mahe (22). The Health department Director said 220 patients were discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.51 per cent and 90.78 per cent respectively.

Kumar said that as many as 7.19 lakh samples have been tested so far and of them 6.55 lakh samples turned out to be negative. He said that 29,726 health workers and 17,253 frontline workers have been vaccinated so far and 93,232 people coming either under the senior citizens category (above 60 years) or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been vaccinated against the scourge since March 1.

Meanwhile, Health Secretary T Arun in a video message on Friday said people needed to be cautious as there had been a spike in number of new cases of infection since the beginning of this month.

On Thursday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan announced the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance test (NEET) for postgraduate students, scheduled to be held on April 18. On Friday, the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced that the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 board examinations, scheduled to be held from May 4, 2021, have been postponed. Earlier on Wednesday, CBSE had cancelled the Class 10 board exams and postponed Class 12 board exams.

