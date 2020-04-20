Policeman tests positive in Telangana, third cop to contract COVID-19 in Hyderabad

The cop tested positive just a day after his colleague was found to be infected by the deadly virus.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

A 35-year-old police constable in Hyderabad tested positive for coronavirus on Sunday, a day after his colleague was found to be infected by the deadly virus.

The duo, who performed duties at a check post from April 1 to 5 in the city, had taken all necessary precautions, senior police officials said.

"On Saturday, one constable tested positive for the virus while his colleague also tested positive on Sunday, though he showed no symptoms of COVID-19," a senior police official told PTI.

Family members of both the constables, besides a sub-inspector and four other constables, have been sent to a government-run quarantine centre for isolation.

With the latest COVID-19 case, four policemen, including three in Hyderabad, have contracted coronavirus in the state so far.

In the first week of April, a head constable tested positive for coronavirus following which he was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital, and his family members and immediate colleagues at the Saifabad police station were isolated.

In the last week of March, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Bhadradri Kothagudem district had tested positive as he contracted it from his son, who had returned from London, authorities said.

The police later booked a case under Section 188 (disobedience of public servant's order) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against the DSP and his son as the latter violated quarantine protocol multiple times and reportedly even attended a family function in West Godavari in Andhra Pradesh on March 19.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday announced that the ongoing lockdown in the state will continue till May 7 without any relaxations.

"The state cabinet, after assessing the pros and cons, decided that we are extending the lockdown till May 7. It is already there till May 3. Four days are added to it. The existing lockdown rules, including night curfew, would continue to be in force and it would be implemented in a tough manner," he told reporters on Sunday night after a meeting of the state cabinet.

Read:

KCR extends lockdown in Telangana till May 7, all food delivery banned

House owners in Telangana ordered to defer rent collection for 3 months