Police trace caller who made bomb hoax call to actor Ajith's house

The man reportedly has intellectual disabilities and has made similar calls in the past to other prominent personalities.

Flix Kollywood

On May 31, the Tamil Nadu police control room received a bomb threat issued to actor Ajithâ€™s Injambakkam house by an anonymous caller. The police officers rushed to the actorâ€™s residence to search the premises but later found that it was a hoax call. Marakkanam police told TNM that a day after the call was received, the police managed to trace the call back to a man with intellectual disabilities.

The man has also reportedly made similar hoax calls to other prominent personalities such as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin. The police have reportedly advised the man's family to not give him access to a cellphone, but he had somehow managed to get hold of it and make the hoax call to the control room. The police had issued a warning to the caller and his family members earlier too. Since the call was detected at an area that falls under the jurisdiction of the Teynampet Police, they have filed a case against the man under section 507 of the IPC.

On the professional front, Ajith is gearing up for the release of the H Vinoth directorial Valimai, which marks the second-time collaboration between the director-actor duo. Touted to be an action-drama, the film is likely to be filled with high-octane stunt sequences. The movie is bankrolled by producer Boney Kapoor. Fans have been very persistent in asking for updates about the movie. Earlier, fans even went a step ahead and asked for Valimai updates at unrelated public events like cricket matches, election campaigns/ rallies. Ajith had issued a statement condemning the action and requested fans to maintain order and not disrupt public gatherings asking for Valimai updates.

The Valimai team had announced earlier that the first-look poster of the movie will be released on May 1, marking actor Ajithâ€™s 50th birthday. However, producer Boney Kapoor announced on April 23 that they have delayed the release in view of the surge in the number of cases in the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.